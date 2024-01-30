Financial Counselors Inc. Has $17.36 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,774,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,066. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.