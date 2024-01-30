Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,199 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $144.83. The stock had a trading volume of 239,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,406. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $146.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

