Compound (COMP) Price Hits $55.60

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Compound token can now be bought for $55.60 or 0.00127806 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $448.70 million and approximately $39.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00039302 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007808 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

Compound's total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,810 tokens. Compound's official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound's official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound's official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,720.13971094 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.18365417 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $33,880,153.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

