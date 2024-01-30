ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $124.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

