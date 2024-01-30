Bittensor 24-Hour Volume Tops $39.74 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 82.8% higher against the dollar. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $463.15 or 0.01064583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and $39.74 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,143,344 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,141,348. The last known price of Bittensor is 427.61157128 USD and is up 21.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $21,985,831.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

