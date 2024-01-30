Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $275.90 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $275.90 million and $2.50 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,324.50 or 0.05343026 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00083425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,048,907 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,988,907 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

