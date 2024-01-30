iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Accredited Investors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $104,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.55. 591,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,909. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

