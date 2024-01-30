Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,866 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,098,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 598,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 498,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 78,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,306. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

