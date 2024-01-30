iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,498 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.80. 2,194,166 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.