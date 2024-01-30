J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,446,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,547,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.63. The firm has a market cap of $619.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.11.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

