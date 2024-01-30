J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys 15,633 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 1.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Rentals by 57.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $649.75. The company had a trading volume of 64,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $658.51.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.