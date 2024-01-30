Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,314 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.1 %

PAGS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 672,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,964. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

