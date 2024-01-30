Cohen Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $49,998,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7,468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,873,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,316 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.9 %

ELAN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 600,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,153. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

