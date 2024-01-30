Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. 1,552,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,960,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

