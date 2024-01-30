Cohen Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coupang by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Coupang by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,835,000 after buying an additional 1,936,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after purchasing an additional 849,458 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

