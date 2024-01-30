Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $92.71, but opened at $86.00. Polaris shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 283,097 shares traded.

The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.59). Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Polaris by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Polaris by 526.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Articles

