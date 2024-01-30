CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

