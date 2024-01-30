Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up approximately 0.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 36.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.12. 1,168,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

