Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 750,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $426.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,811,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,959,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $429.85.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

