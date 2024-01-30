Short Interest in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Increases By 14.3%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
