Short Interest in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Increases By 14.3%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

Institutional Trading of P.A.M. Transportation Services

Shares of PTSI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $464.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.22. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

