General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $38.35. General Motors shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 12,611,556 shares traded.

The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 520.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

