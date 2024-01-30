General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $38.35. General Motors shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 12,611,556 shares traded.
The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors
Institutional Trading of General Motors
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 520.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.7% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Trading Up 7.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About General Motors
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than General Motors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.