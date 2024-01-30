GXChain (GXC) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

