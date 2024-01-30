Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $68.72, with a volume of 1265618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.15. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 28.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

