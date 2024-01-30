PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PAVmed Price Performance

NASDAQ PAVMZ remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

See Also

