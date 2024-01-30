CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $26.95 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 2.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $26,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. 146,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.47.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

