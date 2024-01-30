Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 547 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GIS opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Report on General Mills

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.