Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $929,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 35,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.98.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.31.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

