Security Financial Services INC. Sells 857 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,378,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

