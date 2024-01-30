Savant Capital LLC Buys 8,153 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

