Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

