Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

PPBI opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 176,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

