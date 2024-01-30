Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 42,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

