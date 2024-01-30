Seele-N Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21.17 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Seele-N has a market cap of $494,909.00 and approximately $21.17 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.88 or 1.00012833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010959 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00197986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002115 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $23.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

