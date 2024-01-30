Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $275.67 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $275.67 million and $3.31 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,432,253,358 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

