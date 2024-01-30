CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $40.03 million and $1.19 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00017383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.88 or 1.00012833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010959 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00197986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0505061 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,250,157.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

