Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $121.89. 419,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,712. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.