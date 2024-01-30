Bank of Marin Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank of Marin lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.63. The stock had a trading volume of 288,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,979. The firm has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.62 and its 200 day moving average is $262.59.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

