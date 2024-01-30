Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 327 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $209,198,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

ICE stock opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day moving average is $115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

