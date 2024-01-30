Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $442.74 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.02 and a 200-day moving average of $455.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.