Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 176 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CME stock opened at $204.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.90. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

