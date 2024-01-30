SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,124 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $166.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

