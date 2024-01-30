RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.