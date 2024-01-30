Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 7,545 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. First County Bank CT bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,992,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,777,000 after buying an additional 1,065,362 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 70,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

View Our Latest Report on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.