Susquehanna Boosts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $250.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $162.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 51.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.25.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of SMCI traded up $22.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.18. 6,516,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.63. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $554.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.54. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $22,983,188. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.