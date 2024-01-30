UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 27.500-28.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 27.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 billion-$403.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.1 billion.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.94. 748,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $531.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $575.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,647,433,000 after acquiring an additional 399,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 21,696 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.