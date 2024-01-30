NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.78. 829,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,346,995. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

