Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 122 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $401.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.06 and a 52-week high of $402.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.