Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,003 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $243.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.79. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

