Addison Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

