Barclays PLC Purchases 20,934 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.76% of CDW worth $205,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after buying an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,873,000 after buying an additional 412,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,222,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $229.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $229.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.